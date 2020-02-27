Child's smartwatch bursts into flames in Thailand

This is a shocking moment a child's plastic smartwatch started burning after it was fully charged.

The youngster's mother, Pimnarakul, said she had bought the gadget for her five-year-old son Perth from a Facebook page.

Pimnarakul was putting a SIM card for it after it was fully charged, then the smartwatch suddenly exploded and the smoke emerged on February 18.

The mother said: "I brought my son a smartwatch to detect his location when I am not with him.

I did not know the watch would be such low quality like this." After the accident had happened, Pim later talked to the shop and was refunded.