The body of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons arrives home for burial in Cape Town

The body of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons arrives home for burial in Cape Town

The body of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons arrives home for burial in Cape Town

The body of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons arrived at the home of her father Azmir Oosthuizen on Thursday (February 27).
The body of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons arrives home for burial in Cape Town

The body of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons arrived at the home of her father Azmir Oosthuizen on Thursday (February 27).

Emaan was killed by a stray bullet fired by warring gangs on the evening of Tuesday (February 25) in Ocean View, Cape Town.

The death of Emaan resulted in PAGAD (People Against Gangsterism & Drugs) visiting the area last night and torching the homes of suspected drug merchants and gangsters.




