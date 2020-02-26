Centre, AAP were ‘mute spectators’ during Delhi violence: Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday slammed Delhi government and Centre, accusing them of being “mute spectators” as violence continued unabated in Northeast Delhi.

She reiterated Congress' demanded dismissal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi led a delegation of senior Congress leaders and met President Ram Nath Kovind to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi.