Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Centre, AAP were ‘mute spectators’ during Delhi violence: Congress

Centre, AAP were ‘mute spectators’ during Delhi violence: Congress

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:10s - Published < > Embed
Centre, AAP were ‘mute spectators’ during Delhi violence: Congress

Centre, AAP were ‘mute spectators’ during Delhi violence: Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday slammed Delhi government and Centre, accusing them of being “mute spectators” as violence continued unabated in Northeast Delhi.

She reiterated Congress' demanded dismissal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi led a delegation of senior Congress leaders and met President Ram Nath Kovind to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sonia accuses Centre, Delhi govt of ‘deliberate inaction’ over Delhi violence

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Wednesday demanded that home minister Amit Shah resign from his post...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

USaleet

Um-e-saleet RT @RSK_ISPR: Cogress demanded to President Kovind in the memorandum. The Centre and Delhi government were mute spectators to the violence… 3 hours ago

zf_shora

Zarak Farooq RT @htTweets: "It is a reflection on total failure of Central government,” says former prime minister Manmohan Singh as he meets President… 4 hours ago

sharmaanildelhi

Anil Sharma RT @IndiaToday: Centre, Delhi govt were mute spectators, Sonia Gandhi says after meeting President Live Updates: https://t.co/tl1V47Pkfz #D… 4 hours ago

RSK_ISPR

Block_Chain💥 Cogress demanded to President Kovind in the memorandum. The Centre and Delhi government were mute spectators to the… https://t.co/G7RhhJpUBa 4 hours ago

MdSaroshBashir1

IamMSB RT @the_hindu: "Centre and Delhi govt were mute spectators to violence which has taken the lives of 34 people. Businesses have fallen prey… 5 hours ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: We handed over demands to President Kovind in memorandum, Centre and Delhi govt were mute spectators to violence: Sonia G… 6 hours ago

KoYiKkoDaNn

കോയിക്കോടൻ ™️ ®  RT @PTI_News: We handed over demands to President Kovind in memorandum, Centre and Delhi govt were mute spectators to violence: Sonia Gandhi 7 hours ago

Puneetvizh

PUNEET VIZH RT @Puneetvizh: Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence. https://t.co/IFAy6xEIqy 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi violence: Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against hate speech| Oneindia News [Video]Delhi violence: Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against hate speech| Oneindia News

Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against leaders over hate speech; Congress delegation submits memorandum to President over Delhi violence; Police say 106 arrested in connection with Delhi violence..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published

Watch what Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Delhi violence [Video]Watch what Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Delhi violence

The Indian National Congress carried out a 'peace march' in the national capital on Wednesday. The march was led by the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The march was held after the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.