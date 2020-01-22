Global  

How the Disney Plus 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Came to a Halt Production on the new series was stopped in January after original series creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky was fired.

Only two episodes were completed before Minsky was terminated.

Terri Minsky, via 'Variety' Terri Minsky, via 'Variety' On Tuesday, Hilary Duff posted a screenshot to her Instagram story about the Disney Plus series, 'Love, Simon.'

The Hulu series, now titled 'Love, Victor,' was determined to not be "family-friendly” enough for Disney.

Duff circled the words “family-friendly” and wrote above it, "Sounds familiar.” Duff declined to comment on the series revival to 'Variety.'
Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff hints at the real reason behind revival problems at Disney+

Showrunner Terri Minsky unexpectedly left the production earlier this year
Independent - Published Also reported by •E! Online



