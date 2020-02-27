Kindhearted US teen documents herself helping pigeons on TikTok

16-year-old Emily has documented herself untangling string from pigeons' feet in a California park on February 19.

Emily posted the video to TikTok (@stupid.ratgirl) where she boasts 130,000 followers.

She told Newsflare: "I started feeding pigeons when I was 12.

"I started because I really really love pigeons.

I think they're super sweets and underrated birds.

"In the video I am taking strings off the pigeons' feet.

Pigeons are softbill birds so they can't remove it themselves.

A lot of the time I find birds with necrotic toes and sometimes entire legs because the strings cut off circulation.

"The TikTok popularity is sort of overwhelming but I really do like it.

It's opened me up to a lot of new opportunities."