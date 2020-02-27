Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kindhearted US teen documents herself helping pigeons on TikTok

Kindhearted US teen documents herself helping pigeons on TikTok

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Kindhearted US teen documents herself helping pigeons on TikTok

Kindhearted US teen documents herself helping pigeons on TikTok

16-year-old Emily has documented herself untangling string from pigeons' feet in a California park on February 19.

Emily posted the video to TikTok (@stupid.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kindhearted US teen documents herself helping pigeons on TikTok

16-year-old Emily has documented herself untangling string from pigeons' feet in a California park on February 19.

Emily posted the video to TikTok (@stupid.ratgirl) where she boasts 130,000 followers.

She told Newsflare: "I started feeding pigeons when I was 12.

"I started because I really really love pigeons.

I think they're super sweets and underrated birds.

"In the video I am taking strings off the pigeons' feet.

Pigeons are softbill birds so they can't remove it themselves.

A lot of the time I find birds with necrotic toes and sometimes entire legs because the strings cut off circulation.

"The TikTok popularity is sort of overwhelming but I really do like it.

It's opened me up to a lot of new opportunities."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.