Could artificial intelligence have predicted the COVID-19 coronavirus?

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:33s
AI technology could be used to alert medical institutes on irregular symptoms before human clinicians realise there is a developing problem.

This alert could give the medical institutions 2-4 weeks advance notice which in turn could allow opportune time to test for a cure and alert the public.View on euronews
Can AI flag disease outbreaks faster than humans? Not quite

BOSTON (AP) — Did an artificial-intelligence system beat human doctors inwarning the world of a...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Malaysian firm offers AI-based profiling of Chinese visitors for virus

Malaysia's MYEG Services Bhd said on Wednesday it had developed a coronavirus risk-profiling system...
Reuters - Published


