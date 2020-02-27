Judge Hears Arguments In $143 Million Columbia Gas Explosions Settlement Offer



Recent related videos from verified sources Final Approval Expected In $143 Million Columbia Gas Explosions Settlement WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:50Published 5 hours ago WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 26 Hundreds being monitored in Mass. due to coronavirus; Two people shot in incident at hotel in Brockton; Columbia Gas will pay $53 million for Merrimack Valley explosions; Heavy rain Thursday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:14Published 18 hours ago