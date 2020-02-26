Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Appeals Court Rules Trump Administration Can Withhold Funds From Sanctuary States

Appeals Court Rules Trump Administration Can Withhold Funds From Sanctuary States

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Appeals Court Rules Trump Administration Can Withhold Funds From Sanctuary States

Appeals Court Rules Trump Administration Can Withhold Funds From Sanctuary States

Another appeals court had ruled in favor of California, which was not involved in this particular lawsuit, in 2018 on the same issue.

Suzanne Marques reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Court rules Trump can withhold funds from 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

President Donald Trump's administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds...
Reuters - Published

Trump administration scores win in court on crime funds for so-called sanctuary cities

The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

United States on alert for coronavirus [Video]United States on alert for coronavirus

President Donald Trump has announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be “in charge” of the administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:23Published

Court Rules The DOJ Can Withhold Grants From 'Sanctuary Jurisdictions' [Video]Court Rules The DOJ Can Withhold Grants From 'Sanctuary Jurisdictions'

A federal appeals court ruled that so-called sanctuary cities must follow federal immigration policies to qualify for policing grant money.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.