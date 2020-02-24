Global  

World Health Organisation: Coronavirus has pandemic potential

The World Health Organisation's director-general says that Covid-19 has the potential to become a pandemic and has called on countries to get prepared for inevitable infections.

With Brazil on Wednesday confirming Latin America’s first case, the virus has reached every continent but Antarctica.
