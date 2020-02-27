Actor Andrea Riseborough Goes Over "ZeroZeroZero," The Amazon Prime Series Based On The Hit Novel

Based on the book of the same name by bestselling author Roberto Saviano, "ZeroZeroZero" is an unforgettable exploration of the inner workings of the global cocaine trade.

The Amazon Prime series follows the journey of a massive cocaine shipment from the Mexican cartels handling production to the Italian crime syndicates that distribute it to the American businesses controlling the money the market produces.

Series star Andrea Riseborough came to BUILD.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"