Climate campaigners win Heathrow expansion case

Climate campaigners win Heathrow expansion case

Climate campaigners win Heathrow expansion case

A Court of Appeal ruling means the UK's efforts to grow air capacity are likely to go back to the drawing board - again.
Recent related news from verified sources

Climate campaigners win airport expansion case

Campaigners win Court of Appeal ruling over controversial plans for third runway at Heathrow on...
BBC News - Published

Expansion of Britain's Heathrow Airport ruled illegal on climate grounds

Expansion of Britain's Heathrow Airport ruled illegal on climate groundsLONDON — The planned expansion of London’s Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful on...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



mowglisroad29

adam RT @Keir_Starmer: Congratulations to the climate campaigners. There is no more important challenge than the climate emergency. That is wh… 37 seconds ago

feargalthecat

feargal the cat RT @SupportOurLefty: Friends! Well done to Our Climate Campaigners - i.e. Our Totally Impartial Courts - for ruling Heathrow expansion ille… 1 minute ago

EnviroTaff

Ian Williams Massively important decision based on sound science - Climate campaigners win Heathrow expansion case https://t.co/lKi04S8GaQ #ClimateChange 2 minutes ago

eljefe_david_c

David Cunningham 🌹🌍 RT @RLong_Bailey: Well done to campaigners as Heathrow expansion is ruled illegal. The Government must be serious about tackling climate… 2 minutes ago

mikecoulson48

Mike Coulson #FreeNazanin #FreeAssange ✊ 🇵🇸 Climate campaigners win Heathrow expansion case https://t.co/YqXEjjHa05 via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

FitzGeography

FitzGeography BBC News - Climate campaigners win Heathrow expansion case https://t.co/1M6HGFqxW8 8 minutes ago

BilboGeog

Bilborough Geography BBC News - Climate campaigners win Heathrow expansion case https://t.co/PDkVYYtm8Z 10 minutes ago

GreenpeaceExe

Greenpeace Exeter RT @HuddsGreenpeace: flying is not Carbon Zero and wont be for many years to come, so the same issue for Heathrow applies to Leeds Bradfor… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Campaigners win Court of Appeal ruling over Heathrow third runway [Video]Campaigners win Court of Appeal ruling over Heathrow third runway

Campaigners trying to block Heathrow expansion have won a Court of Appeal challenge against controversial plans for a third runway. Giving their ruling on Thursday, Lords Justice Lindblom, Singh and..

Heathrow Expansion Ruled Illegal Because Of Climate Impact As Campaigners Win In Court Of Appeal [Video]Heathrow Expansion Ruled Illegal Because Of Climate Impact As Campaigners Win In Court Of Appeal

Heathrow Expansion Ruled Illegal Because Of Climate Impact As Campaigners Win In Court Of Appeal

