Climate campaigners win Heathrow expansion case

A Court of Appeal ruling means the UK's efforts to grow air capacity are likely to go back to the drawing board - again.

LONDON — The planned expansion of London’s Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful on...

Campaigners win Court of Appeal ruling over controversial plans for third runway at Heathrow on...

Greenpeace Exeter RT @HuddsGreenpeace : flying is not Carbon Zero and wont be for many years to come, so the same issue for Heathrow applies to Leeds Bradfor… 12 minutes ago

David Cunningham 🌹🌍 RT @RLong_Bailey : Well done to campaigners as Heathrow expansion is ruled illegal. The Government must be serious about tackling climate… 2 minutes ago

feargal the cat RT @SupportOurLefty : Friends! Well done to Our Climate Campaigners - i.e. Our Totally Impartial Courts - for ruling Heathrow expansion ille… 1 minute ago

adam RT @Keir_Starmer : Congratulations to the climate campaigners. There is no more important challenge than the climate emergency. That is wh… 37 seconds ago