Striking Patterns Reveal Continental Collisions from 2 Billion Years Ago 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published Striking Patterns Reveal Continental Collisions from 2 Billion Years Ago During the last Ice Age, moving glaciers in Canada scraped away debris, revealing a stunning pattern in basaltic rock that we can still see today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this