Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK on collision course with EU over trade talks mandate

UK on collision course with EU over trade talks mandate

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
UK on collision course with EU over trade talks mandate

UK on collision course with EU over trade talks mandate

The UK government has unveiled a tough negotiating mandate for trade talks with the European Union, saying it will walk away with no deal at the end of the transition period In December if &quot;good progress&quot; is not made by June.

Joe Davies reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Britain, on trade collision course with EU, says it could walk away

Britain unveiled a negotiating mandate on Thursday for talks with the European Union that puts it on...
Reuters - Published

Britain wants to see 'good progress' on Canada-style trade deal with EU by June

Britain unveiled a negotiating mandate on Thursday for trade talks with the European Union that puts...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Goetterspeise1

goetterspeise RT @euronews: Turkey says it will not back down in a stand-off with Russia over the northern Syrian region of #Idlib. https://t.co/zg0c2aHT… 37 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) UK on collision course with EU over trade talks mandate: https://t.co/4yCgCH0Yww #EuropeanUnion 1 hour ago

nayn_world

NaynWorld Turkey says it will not back down in a stand-off with Russia over the northern Syrian region of #Idlib. https://t.co/rAZef3j6Yi 2 hours ago

Sumol67

Sumol67 Words to tegret: #Turkey says it will not back down in a stand-off with #Russia over the northern #Syrian region of… https://t.co/6SGz6AVqvi 2 hours ago

euronews

euronews Turkey says it will not back down in a stand-off with Russia over the northern Syrian region of #Idlib. https://t.co/zg0c2aHTVG 2 hours ago

SowetanLIVE

Sowetan LIVE After leaving the EU last month, Britain has until the end of the year to negotiate a trade deal and agreements on… https://t.co/Abc4ARP9Id 4 hours ago

Hangouts

Hangouts Nightspot on collision course with neighbours over outdoor dining: https://t.co/kioX7Wlrma 4 hours ago

hacommoditynews

Renton Campoy Boris Johnson to Put U.K. on Collision Course With EU Over Trade https://t.co/lkiOJN9vDR https://t.co/nUleaHMxP4 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.