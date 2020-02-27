Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus
Mike Pence to Lead Task
Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb.
26, President Donald Trump
appointed Vice President Mike Pence to
lead the country’s response to COVID-19.
The decision to create a task force comes just as the CDC confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California.
The COVID-19 case in question was not linked
to overseas travel, marking a concerning
development in the virus’ spread.
According to Trump, Pence is qualified
for the position due to his past experience
handling health crises as Indiana’s governor.
A number of politicians disagree, with
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying
it is “utterly irresponsible” to appoint Pence.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,
via Twitter Referenced by Ocasio-Cortez is the HIV outbreak in Indiana
that occurred in 2015, during Pence’s time as governor.
The outbreak was one of the most severe to ever occur in
the state, with a total of 200 new cases of HIV occurring.
Many people believe Pence’s slashing
of public health spending, as well as his moral
opposition of safe needle exchanges was to blame.