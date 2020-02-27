Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus

26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19.

The decision to create a task force comes just as the CDC confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California.

The COVID-19 case in question was not linked to overseas travel, marking a concerning development in the virus’ spread.

According to Trump, Pence is qualified for the position due to his past experience handling health crises as Indiana’s governor.

A number of politicians disagree, with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying it is “utterly irresponsible” to appoint Pence.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter Referenced by Ocasio-Cortez is the HIV outbreak in Indiana that occurred in 2015, during Pence’s time as governor.

The outbreak was one of the most severe to ever occur in the state, with a total of 200 new cases of HIV occurring.

Many people believe Pence’s slashing of public health spending, as well as his moral opposition of safe needle exchanges was to blame.