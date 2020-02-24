Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All eyes on South Carolina primary

All eyes on South Carolina primary

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
All eyes on South Carolina primary

All eyes on South Carolina primary

Joe Biden received a major endorsement in South Carolina.

It comes after Democrats took on frontrunner Bernie Sanders in a recent debate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders unstoppable? Senator rises in South Carolina, eyes virtual sweep of early 2020 contests

The self-described Democratic socialist swept to a huge Nevada victory over the weekend and polls...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GeecheeSociali1

GeecheeIdentityExtremist RT @jaybeware: TOMORROW - PHONE ZAP - Friday 2-28 With eyes on South Carolina's primary throughout the US, it's time to pressure SC to fin… 6 minutes ago

Bakocom

Bako.com All eyes on South Carolina primary - Video https://t.co/4UHzSHitoB #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/GP1SWHzCQH 30 minutes ago

FurmanU

Furman University The nation’s eyes are looking at South Carolina this week as Democratic candidates for president gear up for Saturd… https://t.co/H6E0qpEIC3 1 hour ago

truthglow

Truthglow RT @MelforProgress: Let’s get this in front of the eyes of every primary voter in Nevada and South Carolina!#bernie2020 https://t.co/J7ShV8… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina [Video]GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina

Republican activists in South Carolina are urging GOP voters to do the seemingly unthinkable: support U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ bid for the White House in the state’s Democratic primary on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:09Published

Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary [Video]Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday secured the endorsement of James Clyburn, an influential black congressman from the early-voting state of South Carolina, which could prove pivotal to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.