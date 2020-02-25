Tulare County Public Health says nine people are being monitored for Coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:12s - Published Tulare County Public Health says nine people are being monitored for Coronavirus Tulare County Public Health officials announcing several individuals in Tulare County have been placed on voluntary quarantine.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Three more metro residents self-quarantined for possible coronavirus The Clay County Public Health Center is monitoring three people who are at risk for exposure to the...

bizjournals - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Bako.com ##Tulare County Public Health says nine people are being monitored for Coronavirus - Video https://t.co/BkrEtP22qz… https://t.co/3Grbhzf6fI 39 minutes ago