J.C. Penney sees sales falling in 2020 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published J.C. Penney sees sales falling in 2020 J.C. Penney's quarterly profit and revenue slid but beat estimates. As Fred Katayama reports, the department store chain sees sales continuing to fall in 2020.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this greenkontractor J.C. Penney sees sales falling in 2020... 2 days ago Allan Townsend RT @freddiethekat: J.C. Penney's profit and revenue slide; falling comparable sales forecast for 2020 disappoints Wall Street. https://t.c… 2 days ago Fred Katayama J.C. Penney's profit and revenue slide; falling comparable sales forecast for 2020 disappoints Wall Street. https://t.co/plwpVxP0jr $JCP 2 days ago