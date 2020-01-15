Global  

J.C. Penney sees sales falling in 2020

J.C. Penney sees sales falling in 2020

J.C. Penney sees sales falling in 2020

J.C.

Penney&apos;s quarterly profit and revenue slid but beat estimates.

As Fred Katayama reports, the department store chain sees sales continuing to fall in 2020.
Recent related news from verified sources

J.C. Penney sees key sales figure down for the year

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney Co. dumped more bad news on investors Thursday, estimating that sales...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


J.C. Penney comparable sales outlook disappoints while earnings beat estimates

J.C. Penney Co Inc on Thursday projected a bigger comparable sales fall than market expectations for...
Reuters India - Published


