Lori Loughlin's lawyer claims new evidence 'exonerates' actress in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin's lawyer has claimed to have new evidence which will exonerate the actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli over their alleged involvement in a federal bribery case, set up by Rick Singer.

Recent related videos from verified sources

USC Ordered To Turn Over Documents In College Admissions Scandal [Video]

USC Ordered To Turn Over Documents In College Admissions Scandal

The University of Southern California has been ordered to turn over documents that could help actress Lori Loughlin as she fights federal charges in the massive college admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal Trial Has A Date [Video]

Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal Trial Has A Date

Loughlin and her husband are among dozens charged in connection with a a nationwide college entrance bribery scheme.

