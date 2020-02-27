Global  

Lizzie McGuire creator wants revival show to move from Disney+ to Hulu

Lizzie McGuire creator wants revival show to move from Disney+ to Hulu

Lizzie McGuire creator wants revival show to move from Disney+ to Hulu

Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky wants the show to depart Disney+ and find a new home at Hulu so she can pursue her original vision.
