Delhi's religion riots leave 38 dead

Delhi's religion riots leave 38 dead

Delhi's religion riots leave 38 dead

The worst religious rioting in India's capital in more than three decades has left 38 people dead.
Thousands of paramilitary police deployed in New Delhi after deadly riots [Video]Thousands of paramilitary police deployed in New Delhi after deadly riots

Thousands of paramilitary police were deployed to restore order on the streets of the Indian capital New Delhi on Wednesday after days of rioting that has left at least 27 dead and 188 people injured.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:24Published

