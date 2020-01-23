Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Newest Event To Debut In 2020 Olympics: Sport Climbing

Newest Event To Debut In 2020 Olympics: Sport Climbing

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:12s - Published < > Embed
Newest Event To Debut In 2020 Olympics: Sport ClimbingSport Climbing is making its debut as an Olympic sport this summer in Tokyo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

With Olympics, world champ says surfing shreds image as sport for 'bums' [Video]With Olympics, world champ says surfing shreds image as sport for 'bums'

Italo Ferreira believes the perception of surfing as a sport will change once it makes it's Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.