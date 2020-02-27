Britney Spears Video: 'I Broke My Foot'

On Wednesday, the pop superstar shared a short clip of herself dancing to the Kings of Leon song “Sex on Fire” in a rehearsal studio.

At first glance, the video looks a lot like others she’s posted over the years ― that is, until the very end, when an audible snap is heard and she tumbles to the floor.

According to Spears, the sound was her foot fracturing.

18, Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari shared a photo of himself with Spears in a hospital gown, apparently seeking treatment for the injury.