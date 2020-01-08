Rep. Diana DeGette Involved In Congressional Hearings On Deceptive And Unfair Practices By Online Ticket Brokers 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:06s - Published Rep. Diana DeGette Involved In Congressional Hearings On Deceptive And Unfair Practices By Online Ticket Brokers Coloradans who love concerts and sporting events say the cost of fees that come with those tickets are too much and can often keep them for actually attending because the final price is more than they can afford. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Colorado's Congressional Leaders React To Iran Tensions Sen. Cory Gardner, Rep. DeGette tweeted statements about Iran. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:48Published on January 8, 2020