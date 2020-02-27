'Let's not be silly' -Pelosi pushes back on Trump's reasons for market drop now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published 'Let's not be silly' -Pelosi pushes back on Trump's reasons for market drop House speaker Nancy Pelosi during her weekly news conference disagreed with U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that the stock market drop was due, in part, to Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate.

'Let's not be silly' -Pelosi pushes back on Trump's reasons for market drop During a press conference on Wednesday night, Trump put part of the blame for the stock market fall on Democrats saying, "I think the financial markets are very upset when they look at the Democratic candidates standing on that stage making fools out of themselves." Wall Street's main indexes tumbled again on Thursday, nearing correction territory, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China intensified fears of a global economic slowdown.







