Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hearse Stolen From California Church With Body Inside

Hearse Stolen From California Church With Body Inside

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Hearse Stolen From California Church With Body Inside

Hearse Stolen From California Church With Body Inside

Authorities were searching for a black SUV being used as a hearse after it was stolen outside a California church with a body inside Wednesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Los Angeles deputies search for stolen hearse with body inside

Authorities in Southern California are searching for a suspect who stole a hearse with a body inside...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Xy5Z89

Xy5Z89🇩🇪 WTF #USA #California A hearse has been stolen from California - along with the body in a coffin. The car was parked… https://t.co/dBTZNR4ZhW 4 minutes ago

CarolCiaccia

ceecee RT @ABC: The hearse was recovered, and police took one suspect into custody after a short pursuit. A tip from a resident who spotted the v… 19 minutes ago

selliottWLWT

Shaun Elliott Update to the stolen hearse from last night in California https://t.co/y5E8FpaE9f 32 minutes ago

shawnlsn

Sean Ellington RT @thedailybeast: “Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one and bring back the deceased person and casket” h… 36 minutes ago

vlemx4u

Vlemx4u Hearse stolen from California church with dead body still inside: Officials https://t.co/CvtO8Fbyen 40 minutes ago

MIZZ_L00NEY

Lilia ♔ RT @fox12oregon: Hearse with body inside stolen from California church https://t.co/c2XuSnFzYD https://t.co/DfkP9nhdCn 49 minutes ago

MAGATE05235305

MAGA-TE Hearse with body inside stolen from Southern California church https://t.co/WPgF9dx11s via @nbcnews 58 minutes ago

CW33

CW33 TV Authorities were searching for a black SUV being used as a hearse after it was stolen outside a California church w… https://t.co/Sl51e2vNYN 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside [Video]Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

A police pursuit with a hearse which had been stolen with a body inside ended in a wreck during rush hour Thursday morning on the southbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:48Published

SUV with stolen body [Video]SUV with stolen body

Police in Southern California are looking for the stolen body and stolen SUV. The mortician was dropping off another body at a church when the Lincoln Navigator with a woman's body inside was stolen...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.