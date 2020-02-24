Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Modern Family’s’ Ariel Winter goes redhead

‘Modern Family’s’ Ariel Winter goes redhead

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
‘Modern Family’s’ Ariel Winter goes redheadAriel Winter looks absolutely unrecognizable in her new look
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ariel Winter is 22: The 'Modern Family' star's transformation through the years

Ariel Winter turned 22 on Jan. 28, 2020! Look back at the "Modern Family" actress' transformation...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comE! Online


'Modern Family' actress Ariel Winter steps out with new red hair

On the heels of "Modern Family" wrapping filming of its last season ever, Ariel Winter kicked off a...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaurenH14394197

Lauren Hernandez RT @GMA: Ariel Winter just showed off a major hair color transformation that fans are loving! https://t.co/0XTkfuuqq7 32 minutes ago

Arrow_Pride_RNA

ARROW. Modern Family clues. A clue relating to pirates. A reference to snow. I also heard the word "fantasy". I know exac… https://t.co/lijvnHRQbY 59 minutes ago

GMA

Good Morning America Ariel Winter just showed off a major hair color transformation that fans are loving! https://t.co/0XTkfuuqq7 1 hour ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment We bow down to Ariel Winter and her red hair. https://t.co/MtaejHiSXc 1 hour ago

4MIN_name

Виктор Фомин I just posted "Ariel Winter debuts strawberry red hair after 'Modern Family' wraps ⁠— see the look!" on Reddit https://t.co/L3EeWtDxmn 1 hour ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Ariel Winter wastes no time in dyeing hair red after wrapping Modern Family and we’re digging it… https://t.co/uf5iV0Y2fh 1 hour ago

aliengamer25

Aliengamer25 @MaskedSingerFOX Now I’m learning toward Ariel Winter. Modern family did a got milk ad. Also the reference about snow. 2 hours ago

IntrenzDotCom

Intrenz.com whatistrendingnow Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter & Sofia Vergara Coordinate in Black Dresses for Modern Family Wrap Par… https://t.co/KreMb9htq9 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Politics Unplugged - FAMLI Act with Faith Winter [Video]Politics Unplugged - FAMLI Act with Faith Winter

State Senator Faith Winter sits down with Anne Trujillo to discuss the Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) Act that is moving through the state legislature. This is the sixth attempt to pass a..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 07:56Published

Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party [Video]Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party

Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter celebrated the end of TV show Modern Family at a wrap party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.