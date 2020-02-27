Global  

U.S. Sees Price Hikes, Shortages of Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Fears

With talks of coronavirus spreading to the U.S., there may just be a shortage of face masks on the shelf.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
