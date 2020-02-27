Britney Spears Shares Video of Her Foot Breaking
Britney Spears Shares
Video of Her Foot Breaking The singer posted a
clip to Instagram,
showing off her moves
while "Sex on Fire" by
Kings of Leon played
in the background.
The video ended with the loud sound
of her bones snapping.
Britney Spears,
via Instagram Spears addressed her injury
earlier in the day in an Instagram video.
She read letters from
fans and apologized
for not having made
it to Los Angeles'
immersive fan
experience, 'The Zone.'
Britney Spears,
via Instagram