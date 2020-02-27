Global  

Britney Spears Shares Video of Her Foot Breaking

Britney Spears Shares Video of Her Foot Breaking The singer posted a clip to Instagram, showing off her moves while "Sex on Fire" by Kings of Leon played in the background.

The video ended with the loud sound of her bones snapping.

Britney Spears, via Instagram Spears addressed her injury earlier in the day in an Instagram video.

She read letters from fans and apologized for not having made it to Los Angeles' immersive fan experience, 'The Zone.'

Britney Spears, via Instagram
On Wednesday, the pop superstar shared a short clip of herself dancing to the Kings of Leon song “Sex on Fire” in a rehearsal studio. At first glance, the video looks a lot like others she’s..

Britney Spears stunned fans on Wednesday by sharing a shocking video of the exact moment she broke her foot.

