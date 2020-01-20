'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Loses Nearly $400,000 in Phishing Scam

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Loses Nearly $400,000 in Phishing Scam Corcoran revealed that her bookkeeper unknowingly paid the funds to a scammer.

Barbara Corcoran, via 'People' Barbara Corcoran, via 'People' Barbara Corcoran, via 'People' Corcoran explained how she discovered the phishing scam.

Barbara Corcoran, via 'People' Barbara Corcoran, via 'People' Barbara Corcoran, via 'People'