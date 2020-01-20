Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Loses Nearly $400,000 in Phishing Scam

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Loses Nearly $400,000 in Phishing Scam

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Loses Nearly $400,000 in Phishing Scam

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Loses Nearly $400,000 in Phishing Scam

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Loses Nearly $400,000 in Phishing Scam Corcoran revealed that her bookkeeper unknowingly paid the funds to a scammer.

Barbara Corcoran, via 'People' Barbara Corcoran, via 'People' Barbara Corcoran, via 'People' Corcoran explained how she discovered the phishing scam.

Barbara Corcoran, via 'People' Barbara Corcoran, via 'People' Barbara Corcoran, via 'People'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran loses almost $400,000 in email scam

“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran was reportedly taken for almost $400,000 after her office was...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Preview: Wednesday, 2.26.20 – Barbara Corcoran [Video]Preview: Wednesday, 2.26.20 – Barbara Corcoran

Celebrating female entrepreneurs with “Shark Tank” judge Barbara Corcoran — stories of success, as well as advice on how to be a “lady boss.”

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 00:15Published

Three Sharks Battle for a Food Allergy Prevention Company [Video]Three Sharks Battle for a Food Allergy Prevention Company

Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Mark Cuban are all interested in Ready, Set, Food!, a food allergy prevention protocol for children. Kevin's offer includes debt, Lori's includes a royalty, and Mark's..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.