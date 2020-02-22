Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry For Pilgrims Over Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry For Pilgrims Over Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry For Pilgrims Over Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry For Pilgrims Over Coronavirus

Millions make the hajj pilgrimage each year, making it easy for infections to spread.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrims over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia has suspended visas for pilgrims wishing to visit Mecca over coronavirus fears, the...
News24 - Published

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims to Mecca

The government is "suspending entry to the Kingdom for the purpose of Umrah and visiting the...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Darryl88924576

Darryl RT @JackPosobiec: BREAKING: Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Muslim pilgrims to Mecca and Medina over coronavirus https://t.co/JxeAABBlQB 3 minutes ago

Zemtvs

zemtvs Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus | Headlines 12 AM | 28 Feb 2020 | Express… https://t.co/4CZQEkLVJ4 7 minutes ago

ixxii08

مها آل يوسف RT @arabnews: #BREAKING: Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage over coronavirus fears https://t.co/CnA0gDDGnx https… 8 minutes ago

MiddleEastMnt

Middle East Monitor #SaudiArabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage, tourism amid #coronavirus https://t.co/wb3zpkpiIr 9 minutes ago

HadiRaffiq

Mohammed Raffiq Hadi Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage over coronavirus fears https://t.co/P0jUfZbF2X 10 minutes ago

richrake

Rich Justice RT @Newsy: There have so far been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia. And the country's government wants to keep it that… 11 minutes ago

AlshaikhKhalid2

Khalid 𒀭 RT @AFP: #UPDATE Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to #Mecca and #Medina -- Islam's holiest sites -- for the "umrah" pilg… 11 minutes ago

Cs94131555

Jai Shri Ram 🙏 அகத்தியம் 🇮🇳 RT @chathootti: Saudi Arabia suspended Umrah due to Corona fear and sent back pilgrims back to Kerala. I had a friend who strongly believed… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites [Video]Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites

Israeli and Palestinian authorities are trying to quell fears of a potential local outbreak of the coronavirus. South Korean pilgrims who had toured some of the holy land’s most popular sites were..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.