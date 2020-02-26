Global  

Canada Will Reportedly Stop Paying For Harry And Meghan's Security

Canada Will Reportedly Stop Paying For Harry And Meghan's SecurityCanada will reportedly stop paying for Harry and Meghan's security.
Canada has been paying for Harry and Meghan's security, but that will stop soon

Public Safety Canada has confirmed that the Canadian government has been footing the bill for Prince...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •CBC.caBBC NewsReutersCP24


Canada to end security assistance for Prince Harry, Meghan

TORONTO (AP) — Canada said Thursday it won’t provide security for Prince Harry and his wife...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters



David Beckham 'proud' of Prince Harry [Video]David Beckham 'proud' of Prince Harry

David Beckham is "proud" to see his friend Prince Harry "growing up" and becoming a family man, amid his decision to move to Canada with his wife Duchess Meghan and their son Archie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Prince Harry Drops His Royal Titles In Edinburgh [Video]Prince Harry Drops His Royal Titles In Edinburgh

Prince Harry asks attendees at an event for his eco-friendly travel company Travalyst in Edinburgh to call him "Harry" as he kicks off the last round of his royal duties amid his move to Canada with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:08Published

