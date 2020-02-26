Global  

Wall St. extends plunge as coronavirus spreads

U.S. stocks tumbled for a sixth consecutive session as the rapid spread of coronavirus fueled global economic growth fears.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eerily quiet Wall Street as stocks take worst drubbing since '08 amid Coronavirus panic [Video]Eerily quiet Wall Street as stocks take worst drubbing since '08 amid Coronavirus panic

The fear of coronavirus has hit Wall Street in New York on Thursday (February 27) with stocks at the lowest since 2008. All three major US indexes are now on track for their worst week since the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:46Published

Wall Street bounces after virus-driven selloff [Video]Wall Street bounces after virus-driven selloff

U.S. stocks attempted a recovery on Wednesday after a rocky start to the week that shaved off more than 6% from the main indexes on growth concerns stemming from a global spread of the coronavirus...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

