Wall St. extends plunge as coronavirus spreads



Recent related videos from verified sources Eerily quiet Wall Street as stocks take worst drubbing since '08 amid Coronavirus panic The fear of coronavirus has hit Wall Street in New York on Thursday (February 27) with stocks at the lowest since 2008. All three major US indexes are now on track for their worst week since the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:46Published 4 hours ago Wall Street bounces after virus-driven selloff U.S. stocks attempted a recovery on Wednesday after a rocky start to the week that shaved off more than 6% from the main indexes on growth concerns stemming from a global spread of the coronavirus... Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:01Published 1 day ago