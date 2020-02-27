Global  

Delhi violence | Punish if guilty: AAP on leader's name in IB staffer's murder

Delhi violence | Punish if guilty: AAP on leader's name in IB staffer's murder

Delhi violence | Punish if guilty: AAP on leader's name in IB staffer's murder

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday said anyone found guilty of instigating violence should be punished.

Sanjay was speaking in reference to allegations of murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma allegedly by AAP’s councilor Tahir Hussain.

Sanjay said nobody is stopping you from taking actions if someone is found guilty.

Tahir had earlier released statement to clarify that he was not involved in any violence.

BJP’s Kapil Mishra had slammed Tahir and said the latter was responsible for IB staffer’s death.
