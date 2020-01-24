'Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda' WEDNESDAY MARCH 4 on ABC

Nik Wallenda returns to the highwire for a daring 1,800-foot-long walk over the active Masaya Volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua.

'Volcano Live!

With Nik Wallenda' will air as a live two-hour special WEDNESDAY MARCH 4 8|7c on ABC.

This will mark Nik's longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted and make him the first person to embark on the 1,800-foot-long walk over the famed volcano.