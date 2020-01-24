Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda' WEDNESDAY MARCH 4 on ABC

'Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda' WEDNESDAY MARCH 4 on ABC

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
'Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda' WEDNESDAY MARCH 4 on ABC

'Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda' WEDNESDAY MARCH 4 on ABC

Nik Wallenda returns to the highwire for a daring 1,800-foot-long walk over the active Masaya Volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua.

'Volcano Live!

With Nik Wallenda' will air as a live two-hour special WEDNESDAY MARCH 4 8|7c on ABC.

This will mark Nik's longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted and make him the first person to embark on the 1,800-foot-long walk over the famed volcano.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda' WEDNESDAY MARCH 4 on ABC

Watch full episodes of ABC online at ABC.

Stream 'Volcano Live!

With Nik Wallenda' WEDNESDAY MARCH 4 on ABC instantly.



Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Harrison Is a Hosting Machine, Joins Nik Wallenda's Volcano Live! Alongside Sage Steele

Chris Harrison is adding another gig to his ever-growing hosting resume. The Bachelor, The...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nik Wallenda 2A | Morning Blend [Video]Nik Wallenda 2A | Morning Blend

Part 2 of the interview with Nik Wallenda before he attempts the walk over a live volcano.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:12Published

Nik Wallenda 2 | Morning Blend [Video]Nik Wallenda 2 | Morning Blend

Part 2 of the interview with Nik Wallenda before his attempt to walk above a live volcano.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.