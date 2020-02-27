PM praises his Welsh dog Dilyn at St David's Day reception

Global  

Boris Johnson hosted a St David's Day reception in Downing Street on Thursday, three days ahead of the day itself on Sunday.

The prime minister began a speech to representatives from charities, businesses and the arts by talking about his and Carrie Symonds' dog Dilyn.

The Jack Russell cross was adopted by Johnson and Symonds in 2019 from Merthyr Tydfil.

Report by Jonesia.

