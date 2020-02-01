Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis
Stocks on Track for Worst
Week Since Financial Crisis Coronavirus fears propelled
Thursday's steep decline of
960 points in early trading.
At more than a ten percent loss
since the Dow's most recent peak,
the market briefly fell into correction territory.
The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and
U.K's FTSE all fell into correction territory.
It was the first time the
U.K.'s FTSE fell into correction
since December of 2018.
At midday trading, the
Nasdaq remained in correction.
Some analysts fear
more trouble lies ahead.
Paul Hickey, Bespoke Investment, via CNN Currently, 82,000 people
are infected with the
coronavirus worldwide.