Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis

Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis Coronavirus fears propelled Thursday's steep decline of 960 points in early trading.

At more than a ten percent loss since the Dow's most recent peak, the market briefly fell into correction territory.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and U.K's FTSE all fell into correction territory.

It was the first time the U.K.'s FTSE fell into correction since December of 2018.

At midday trading, the Nasdaq remained in correction.

Some analysts fear more trouble lies ahead.

Paul Hickey, Bespoke Investment, via CNN Currently, 82,000 people are infected with the coronavirus worldwide.