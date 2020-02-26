Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

President Donald Trump defended his response to the coronavirus outbreak after a lot of criticism.

Health officials worry that a new emergency spending proposal is not enough to protect the country from the outbreak.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the multi billion dollar spending package “pathetic” on Twitter.

According to Business Insider, Trump argues that any effort from the White House would draw criticism from Democrats.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

T_E_D_1949

Ted Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent https://t.co/IXo9cARKVt 19 minutes ago

ValRetsoc

Valerie de l'Estoc RT @1stKiersten: Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent https://t.co/k0g1b11TR4 38 minutes ago

1stKiersten

Kiersten Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent https://t.co/k0g1b11TR4 39 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic': https://t.co/K8uqopnjej #DonaldTrump 51 minutes ago

LittleGreenHero

Elizabeth Denham Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent https://t.co/GNyzwIlIVM 51 minutes ago

StyxMaker

John L. Hamilton Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent ~ Shouldn’t tha… https://t.co/dPDMvbv0IB 53 minutes ago

QuietStormStar

Storm Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent https://t.co/FLUUZ3Jnvm 53 minutes ago

LeeMadden001

Lee Madden The pure***that is today's @GOP..... Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as un… https://t.co/yHYsJYKboZ 57 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation [Video]Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation

Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation President Donald Trump accused the media of "doing everything possible" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible." His..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.