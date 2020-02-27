Global  

Greninja Named 'Pokémon of the Year'

Greninja Named 'Pokémon of the Year' In honor of Pokémon day, The Pokémon Company and Google partnered up to discover the most popular character.

After a 10 day poll and millions of votes, the ninja Pokémon was revealed to be the fan favorite.

Lucario, Mimikyu, Charizard and Umbreon rounded out the top five.

Voters were able to choose from Pokémon from every generation.

The Pokémon Company also revealed a new mythical monster for 'Pokémon Sword and Shield' named Zarude.
