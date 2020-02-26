Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Arisa Cox Teases ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8

Arisa Cox Teases ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:40s - Published < > Embed
Arisa Cox Teases ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8

Arisa Cox Teases ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8

“Big Brother Canada” is returning to the small screen for its eighth season, and while sitting down with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey in studio, host Arisa Cox reveals what she’s looking forward to the most during this year’s super-sized edition of the series.

Plus, she opens up about what it’s like to be a mother of three.

Tune in to “Big Brother Canada’s Supersized Season 8 Preview with ET Canada” on Sunday, Mar.

1, at 8:00 p.m.

ET/PT ahead of its premiere on Wednesday, Mar.

4, at 7:00 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet The ‘Big Brother Canada’ Houseguests Part 1 [Video]Meet The ‘Big Brother Canada’ Houseguests Part 1

“Big Brother Canada” is back for season 8, and ET Canada’s special correspondent Ika Wong got all the tea from the incoming houseguests about their game strategies and why they wanted to join the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:17Published

Meet The ‘Big Brother Canada’ Houseguests Part 2 [Video]Meet The ‘Big Brother Canada’ Houseguests Part 2

“Big Brother Canada” is back for season 8, and ET Canada’s special correspondent Ika Wong got all the tea from the incoming houseguests about their game strategies – which include lying,..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.