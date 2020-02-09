Global  

The Game Says The Internet Tricks People Into Listening To 'Wack A** Music'

The Game has been pumping out albums since 2005’s The Documentary.

Needless to say, his experience in the music industry runs deep.

On Tuesday (February 25), the veteran rapper hopped on Twitter to let his one million followers know the internet is to blame for pushing subpar music on the masses.

The Game Says The Internet Tricks People Into Listening To 'Wack Ass Music'

"You're brainwashed."
