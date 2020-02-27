WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez On Coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources Governor Greg Abbott Addresses Preparations For Coronavirus "Texans are going to be very pleased to learn the extent of which we've already been working to deal with the coronavirus," Gov. Abbott said in Frisco on Thursday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:21Published 48 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez On Coronavirus Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez held a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about the coronavirus. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:24Published 1 hour ago