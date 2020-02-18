Global  

Taylor Swift transforms into a man for her new music video

Taylor Swift transforms into a man for her new music videoTaylor Swift became “Tyler Swift” in her new man-centric music video!
Taylor Swift Transforms into a Man-Spreading Scumbag in ‘The Man’ Music Video (Watch)

Taylor Swift Transforms into a Man-Spreading Scumbag in ‘The Man’ Music Video (Watch)Taylor Swift plays a yacht-owning, model-dating, man-spreading corporate scumbag in the music video...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just Jared•Indian Express•Mashable•AceShowbiz


Taylor Swift Releases 'The Man -- Live from Paris' Song and Video -- and it's Glorious: Stream It Now

Swifties, you now have another reason to fall in love with Paris.  Taylor Swift has shared the...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



tsmusicindustry

les ✨ RT @treepaine: Taylor Swift Transforms Into “The Man” In Her New Music Video – Prosthetics And All | British Vogue https://t.co/FdAmEk8D9j 48 seconds ago

Vibzzviralmedia

Vibzz Viral Media Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ music video leaves fans stunned as singer transforms into businessman… https://t.co/thVa6whHpE 2 minutes ago

melatonn

𝔢𝔪𝔦𝔩𝔶 RT @pinkvilla: #TheManMusicVideo: Taylor Swift transforms into 'Tyler Swift' to take a dig at Scooter Braun, make a POWERFUL statement and… 8 minutes ago

DarrellPLKS

Darrell W. Robinson Taylor Swift Transforms Into ‘The Man’ in New Music Video https://t.co/U6FTydnMpL via @RollingStone 10 minutes ago

Zigga68

Alf M. Swift transforms into 'The Man' in music video https://t.co/yNIEioQqKg 31 minutes ago

FOX29philly

FOX 29 Taylor Swift's 'The Man' music video leaves fans stunned as singer transforms into businessman https://t.co/6CMbm5jf0P 36 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Opinion: Taylor Swift transforms into a ‘misogynist male’ in new man-bashing feminist video https://t.co/GPRPEh7Wvm… https://t.co/hnchf5g1Xp 39 minutes ago


Taylor Swift Drops ‘The Man’ Music Video [Video]Taylor Swift Drops ‘The Man’ Music Video

Loaded with Easter eggs and unexpected treats, Taylor Swift is showing another side of herself in the new music video for “The Man”. ET Canada breaks down everything you need to know about..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:36Published

Taylor Swift is Unrecognizable in New 'The Man' Music Video | Billboard News [Video]Taylor Swift is Unrecognizable in New 'The Man' Music Video | Billboard News

Taylor Swift is Unrecognizable in New 'The Man' Music Video | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:33Published

