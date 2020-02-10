Global  

Mask shortage

If you want to get a face mask because of flu concerns, you could be out of luck.

Pharmacies are running out.
Continues to spread, so does the fear of many americans.

Pharmacies and online retailers, worldwide, have begun running out of face masks.

News 12 now's taylor bishop joins us live in-studio to see if we are seeing a shortage in our area.

Taylor i visited access family pharmacy, which has been locally owned in chattanooga for over sixty years.

They house supplies for public and private use, and they are completely out of face masks.

The currect face mask shortage in china has lead many people to attempt to buy supplies in the u.s. and send them overseas.

Doctor jordan with access family pharmacy says they ran out of all their face masks at the end of january, and won't be expecting anymore untill mid-march.

"we had multiple people who have family there, and they bought every box that they could get their hands on.

We continued to order them after that and still have been selling them.

Currently we are main wholesale is out of stock and we're estimating a date at the end of march or beginning of april before those would be available again" doctor jordan says face masks were designed for different purposes and only certain types of masks will actually guard against infectious diseases.

Doctor jordan says to guard against infectious virus' you should wash your hands frequently, avoid crowds if possible and disinfect everything you touch.

Live in the studio, taylor bishop news 12 now time to



