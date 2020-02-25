Courteney Cox Can't Wait for the 'Friends' Reunion

Courteney Cox Can't Wait for the 'Friends' Reunion Cox recently appeared on ‘Hiking with Kevin’ to talk to comedian Kevin Nealon about the upcoming ‘Friends’ reunion.

The reunion, confirmed to be debuting on HBO Max in May, will feature all six of the core ‘Friends’ castmates.

When asked what it will be like to reunite with her old co-stars, Cox said she was “so excited.” Courteney Cox, via ‘People’ Cox went on to say that they’ve never had the opportunity to get together and fully discuss their “incredible experience.” Courteney Cox, via ‘People’ However, the six friends did recently reunite for a casual dinner party at Cox's home in October 2019.

