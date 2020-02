Gov. Newsom: California Monitoring 8,400 For Coronavirus; Shortage Of Testing Kits Addressed 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:09s - Published Gov. Newsom: California Monitoring 8,400 For Coronavirus; Shortage Of Testing Kits Addressed California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state is monitoring about 8,400 people for the coronavirus, a day after a Solano County patient was identified as the first coronavirus case in the U.S. from unknown origin. Anne Makovec reports. (2/27/20)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Katherine Sama RT @JesseRodriguez: CA Gov. Newsom: California currently monitoring 8,400 people for suspected coronavirus 23 seconds ago kit Carson RT @DailyCaller: California Governor Gavin Newsom Says State Is Monitoring 8,400 Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/fa2NyfpgvU 27 seconds ago Andrew Wells RT @davidvolodzko: "California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that 33 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and the state is currently… 2 minutes ago