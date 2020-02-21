Global  

Trump Says He Was 'Never A Fan' Of Harvey Weinstein

President Donald Trump was asked about Harvey Weinstein’s conviction on two felony sex crimes.

He and his wife Melania Trump were photographed with Weinstein in 2009 at an afterparty.

According to Business Insider, Trump said he was “never a fan” of the Hollywood mogul.

He said: “He said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election.

How did that work out by the way?” Trump admitted he didn’t know the trial’s “actual results” because he was not following the case.
