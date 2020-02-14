Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > There's more in store at Sendik's

There's more in store at Sendik's

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
There's more in store at Sendik's

There's more in store at Sendik's

From home goods to clothes, flowers, catering and much more.

Sendik's has everything you need in one place.

Click to see that there is more in store at Sendiks.

Check out more on www.sendiks.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

P Squared on Sheridan a collectible co-op has the 'Right Stuff' [Video]P Squared on Sheridan a collectible co-op has the 'Right Stuff"

Paul Byczynski has a lot of stuff. He says "We always make room for more stuff. The weirder the stuff the more I like it." Paul and his wife Paula opened P Squared on Sheridan about a year ago. Not all..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

Great Dane puppy saves man from the doghouse on Valentine's Day [Video]Great Dane puppy saves man from the doghouse on Valentine's Day

Dave is a lucky man with an awesome wife and he knows better than to let Valentine's Day pass without getting Kristy a present or a card. But when he drops the ball and lets time get away on him,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.