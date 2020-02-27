Global  

UK prepared to ditch EU trade talks in June

The UK has warned the EU it will walk away from trade talks in June unless there is a "broad outline" of a deal.
Brexit: Boris Johnson claims UK prepared to leave EU with no deal at end of ...

Brexit: Boris Johnson claims UK prepared to leave EU with no deal at end of ...Boris Johnson is ready to walk away from Brexit trade talks and prepare the UK to leave the EU...
WorldNews - Published


