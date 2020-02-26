Global  

Italy Plays Down Coronavirus Risk

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s
Italy’s government is desperate to stave off a likely recession.

Italian officials are playing down the gravity of their outbreak of coronavirus.

“The epidemic of misleading information will do more damage to Italy than the risk of the virus epidemic itself.” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio It is currently the worst yet seen in Europe but they are saying it only impacted a tiny fraction of the country.

The death toll has risen to 17, according to Reuters.
