Whiteout conditions bring some seriously treacherous driving to Quebec

Whiteout conditions bring some seriously treacherous driving to Quebec

Whiteout conditions bring some seriously treacherous driving to Quebec

If you can barely see the car in front of you, it might be a good idea to get off the road.

Residents in Quebec were dealing with squalls and dangerous whiteout conditions.
